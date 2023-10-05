Surrey Hospitals Foundation Cardiac Cath Lab Campaign

Cardiac catheterization labs (cath labs) are coming soon to Surrey Memorial Hospital. This remarkable development is set to bring life-changing cardiac services to the communities living south of the Fraser River. In one of the fastest-growing regions, the need for cath labs has never been more crucial. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for individuals aged 65 and up, and its impact is expected to increase in the coming years, affecting numerous lives of Canadians. These cath labs will allow cardiologists to diagnose and perform non-invasive, life-saving interventions for heart and blood vessel issues before they become major problems.

We are almost there in transforming healthcare in Surrey, but we cannot do it alone. Your support is vital in making these cath labs a reality. Donate today to help keep hearts beating close to home.