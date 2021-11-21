Surrey Holiday Lights

November 25 - January 2

Live music and Christmas lights in Surrey, a magical indoor & outdoor festival!

Explore the Holiday Lights Tent to visit Santa and his Elves, The Gingerbread Village, The North Pole, Holiday Market, Lights Around The World, and more! The outdoor Snowflake Stage and indoor North Pole Stage will have live music featuring holiday classics and contemporary music as well as Christmas Musical. Come to experience the most incredible Christmas lights in Surrey!

There will be food trucks serving up delicious treats at the Polar Bar serving up drinks for all ages.