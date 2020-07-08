Contactless drive through fundraiser in support of the Surrey Food Bank

WHEN: July 15 from 12 - 3pm

WHERE: Guildford Town Centre in the parking lot at the corner of 150th and 104th street

Non-perishable food and financial donations accepted.

Need donation ideas? These are the top eight most needed items:

1. Canned protein (Fish & meat)

2. Canned fruit

3. Canned vegetables

4. Meals in a Tin (e.g. Pork n’ Beans or Stew)

5. Whole grain rice

6. Pasta and pasta sauce

7. Healthy canned soups

8. Baby formula (large cans)

For more information visit guildfordtowncentre.com.