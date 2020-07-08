Contactless drive through fundraiser in support of the Surrey Food Bank

WHEN: July 15 from 12 - 3pm

WHERE: Guildford Town Centre in the parking lot at the corner of 150th  and 104th street

Non-perishable food and financial donations accepted.

 

Need donation ideas? These are the top eight most needed items:

1.            Canned protein (Fish & meat)

2.            Canned fruit

3.            Canned vegetables

4.            Meals in a Tin (e.g. Pork n’ Beans or Stew)

5.            Whole grain rice

6.            Pasta and pasta sauce

7.            Healthy canned soups

8.            Baby formula (large cans)

 

For more information visit guildfordtowncentre.com.