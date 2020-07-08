Advertisement
Surrey Food Bank Fundraiser at Guildford Town Centre
CTV News Vancouver Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020 9:10AM PDT
Contactless drive through fundraiser in support of the Surrey Food Bank
WHEN: July 15 from 12 - 3pm
WHERE: Guildford Town Centre in the parking lot at the corner of 150th and 104th street
Non-perishable food and financial donations accepted.
Need donation ideas? These are the top eight most needed items:
1. Canned protein (Fish & meat)
2. Canned fruit
3. Canned vegetables
4. Meals in a Tin (e.g. Pork n’ Beans or Stew)
5. Whole grain rice
6. Pasta and pasta sauce
7. Healthy canned soups
8. Baby formula (large cans)
For more information visit guildfordtowncentre.com.