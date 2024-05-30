Surrey Canada Day, presented by Prospera Credit Union, will return to Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre on Monday, July 1st from 10am to 10:30pm! Bring the whole family to enjoy amusement rides, family activities, food trucks & fireworks – something for everyone!

The event will be headlined by Canadian rock and revival band The Sheepdogs alongside celebrated JUNO Award Winner Sass Jordan, and Indigenous country singer-songwriter Don Amero.

Additional features of the event include Indigenous cultural presentations on the Siam Stage, family-oriented entertainment on the Kid’s Stage, and an array of local performers, dance battles, and DJ sets on the Community Stage.