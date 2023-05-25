Surrey Canada Day, presented by Prospera Credit Union, will return to Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 1st from 10am to 10:30pm. Bring the whole family to enjoy amusement rides, family activities, food trucks & fireworks – something for everyone!

Headlined by Canadian creative collective and indie-rock band Broken Social Scene, the signature free event will also feature performances by Crown Lands and Neon Dreams. Additional programming includes Indigenous cultural sharing on the Siam Stage, family entertainment on the Kid’s Stage and local dance performances, dance lessons and DJs on the Community Stage.

