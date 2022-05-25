The City of Surrey is situated on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the Salish Peoples, including the q̓ic̓əy̓ (Katzie), q̓ʷɑ:n̓ƛ̓ən̓ (Kwantlen), and Semiahma (Semiahmoo) land-based nations.

July 1 is a day to reflect on the wrongs of the past in order to chart a new and better path forward. Together, we can work towards reconciliation and a more equitable society for all. We invite you to come together to reflect, experience diverse cultural expression, and create hope for the future.

Surrey Canada Day is committed to sharing music, education, entertainment, and the cultural practices of many Indigenous, local and multicultural artists. The event provides world-class experience for residents through free, quality programming and activities for all ages.

July 1, 2022

Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre, Cloverdale

17728 64 Ave, Surrey

10am – 11pm

*FREE Admission*

Headlined by Canadian rock band Arkells, the signature free event will also feature performances from Shawnee Kish and Haviah Mighty. The expanded Indigenous Village will feature the new Siam Stage, meaning “Respected Ones” in Coast Salish language. This stage will showcase Indigenous cultural sharing from land-based Nations, a Residential School Survivor honouring ceremony, Indigenous education, and contemporary performances.

2022 Lineup:

Arkells

Shawnee Kish

Haviah Mighty

Old Soul Rebel | En Karma | Mikey José | Git Hayetsk Dancers | Ashley Pater | Babylung | Tanner Olsen Band | Teon Gibbs | Renae Morriseau | FKA Rayne | Michaela Slinger | Kyle Hensby | The Big Shiny Band | JJ Lavallee | The Playlist Band | The Oot & Oots | Glisha | Pleasant Trees | Kung Jaadee | Syd Carter West | Ezra Kwizera | Adewolf | M-Girl | Jasmine Bharucha | Rangla Punjab Arts Academy | Songpati | DJ J-Editz | Higher Ground Dance Battles | Kwel Eng Sen Dancers | Norma McKnight | Matt Henry | Pat Chessell | DJ Marvel | Tyson Venegas | Zumba | Cosmo Circus | Diamonds in the Rough

Indigenous Village | Summer Market | Amusement Rides | Zip Line | Games | Trampoline Performances | Food Trucks | Kid’s Zone | Exhibitors