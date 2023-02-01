The 2023 Stars on Ice tour will bring together 3 of the greatest Canadian male figure skaters ever, and they

will be joined by an international cast featuring the most spectacular performers and top competitive Dance

& Pair teams in the world! Don’t miss Patrick Chan, Kurt Browning, Elvis Stojko, Piper Gilles & Paul Poirier,

Alexa Knierim & Brandon Frazier, Jason Brown & more, as they take the ice together in this all-new Stars

on Ice production – because nothing compares to experiencing their incredible performances LIVE!