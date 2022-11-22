This Christmas, if you ask for the stars, your wish will be granted, as Stars on Ice brings a special holiday edition of its award-winning figure skating show to Canada. Four-time World Champion and four-time Canadian Champion Kurt Browning will be joined by two-time Olympic Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion and seven-time Canadian Champion Elvis Stojko to headline the 2022 Stars on Ice “Holiday” tour.

The star-studded cast also features Olympic Bronze Medalist, World Champion and three-time Canadian Champion Jeffrey Buttle; three-time Canadian Dance Champions, three-time World Medalists and 2018 Olympians Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje; three-time and reigning Canadian Pair Champions Kirsten Moore-Towers & Michael Marinaro; two-time Canadian Champion Nam Nguyen; Canadian junior champion and social media sensation Elladj Baldé; two-time United States Champion Alissa Czisny, plus additional skaters to be announced soon.

For more information and for tickets click here.