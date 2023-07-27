Sprott Shaw College 120th anniversary
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
Trudeau is striking a new National Security Council, but what will it do?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly-announced National Security Council will be in charge of 'overseeing' and setting the 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges Canada is 'increasingly facing.'
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
'We are in absolutely new record territory:' July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
Officials identify remains found at Indiana farm in 1983 as Chicago teen slain by late serial killer
Human remains found buried in 1983 at an abandoned Indiana farm have been identified as those of a Chicago teenager who was a victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler, authorities said Tuesday.
WATCH | Mother, daughter flee for safety down road surrounded by flames in Sicily
Video captured earlier this week in Sicily gives a glimpse at what it's like to be on the fire line, as Italy deals with scorching heat and wildfires.
Trump is winning the political battle but he will ultimately lose the war: analyst
Donald Trump now wields the trifecta; sitting atop the national polls, early state polls, and the vaunted money race. Yet, leading in the political race could be a pyrrhic victory for the former U.S. president, political analyst Eric Ham says.
Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is now confirmed to be safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said. Alicia Navarro, 18, showed up alone in a small town about 64 kilometres from the Canadian border, 1,609 kilometres from her home state.
These are the 5 things you should know about heat warnings in Canada
The temperature that leads to a heat warning in one province could be lower than the temperature that triggers an alert in another part of the country. Here's what to know about heat warnings in Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
-
Mounties arrest 3 after separate weapons complaints on same Nanaimo street
Mounties in Nanaimo arrested three men after a pair of separate firearms complaints on the same downtown street Monday morning.
-
Saanich archaeological dig reveals centuries of Indigenous history
History is being revealed at Agate Park in Cordova Bay. Generations of First Nations' oral history has been confirmed at a thriving community that once was.
Calgary
-
Proposed changes could force some Calgarians to store bins in garages, sheds
Calgarians living in certain parts of the city could soon be forced to store their waste bins in their garage or shed on non-collection days.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance to identify suspects in Ranchlands shooting
Calgary police are asking for public assistance in identifying the occupants of a vehicle they say was responsible for a shooting in Ranchlands earlier this week.
-
Polar bears from Winnipeg moving to Calgary Zoo this fall
The Calgary Zoo will welcome two polar bears this fall.
Edmonton
-
UCP 'dithering' on Alberta hospital projects, NDP says, after Smith issues infrastructure mandate letter
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of not caring about health care or making sure patients have beds in the future, following the release of a mandate letter to the new infrastructure minister.
-
North Edmonton homicide victim shot multiple times: police
An autopsy has confirmed a man who died in north Edmonton earlier this week was fatally shot.
-
Police warn of man accused of sexually assaulting homeless women
Edmonton police have charged a 60-year-old Edmonton man in connection with two sexual assaults against women, and investigators believe there may be more victims.
Toronto
-
Video shows victim being thrown from moving car during violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont.
New video has surfaced showing a violent carjacking in Mississauga, Ont. earlier this month, in which a driver was tossed from their vehicle while it was still in motion.
-
Tim Hortons apologizes after video shows mouse scurrying across counter in Ontario restaurant
Tim Hortons has issued an apology to guests after a video shows a mouse scurrying across a Napanee, Ont., restaurant’s food preparation counter.
-
Why this Toronto millennial dumpster dives for groceries
A Toronto millennial is dumpster diving for most of her groceries, and this is why she’s opting to go binning before buying.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
-
Back to the drawing board for Big O roof replacement at Olympic Park
It's back to the drawing board for the Olympic Stadium - The Big O - roof. Engineers discovered that there will have to be major changes to the structure before a new roof can be installed, which will involve replacing a massive 450-metre concrete ring along the roofline of the stadium.
-
U.S authorities arrest man in 'Nation River Lady' cold case of woman found in Ontario
U.S. authorities have arrested a Florida man charged with murder in a decades-old Canadian cold case and have set a date for his extradition hearing.
Winnipeg
-
Crown stays assault charges against aides accused of assaulting care home residents in Winnipeg
Manitoba Crown prosecutors have entered a stay of proceedings against two health-care aides accused of assaulting residents at a Winnipeg care home, as court heard there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction.
-
2 potential tornadoes being investigated following Manitoba storms
Grapefruit-sized hail was observed in Manitoba communities following a significant thunderstorm Wednesday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) investigates a possible tornado touchdown.
-
Nearly $6 million in suspected cocaine seized at Manitoba border: CBSA
Millions of dollars worth of suspected cocaine was seized at the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba two weeks ago in what police are calling one of the biggest busts in the last five years.
Saskatoon
-
North Battleford ICU closed for more than two weeks, memo shows
Battlefords Union Hospital is currently in the midst of a 22 day long closure, a leaked Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) memo shows.
-
Sask. RCMP issue dangerous person warning for Onion Lake area
Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a dangerous person alert for Onion Lake Cree Nation.
-
The Saskatoon Berries baseball team now has a logo
Saskatoon’s WCBL baseball team has revealed its logo.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Regina Fire shuts down city hall encampment due to increasing safety concerns following 3 fires
Regina’s Fire Chief Layne Jackson says he has enacted the Fire Safety Act at the city hall tent encampment meaning those living there must vacate the area as soon as possible.
-
Judge finds Joseph Thauberger guilty in death of brother
The Regina man accused in the 1997 death of his brother has been found guilty of second degree murder and indignity to human remains.
-
Atlantic
-
-
'Crews are working around the clock': N.S. has so far repaired 500 sections of roads damaged by torrential rain storms
Nova Scotia has so far made repairs to about 500 sections of roadways damaged by last weekend’s torrential rain and flooding, the Department of Public Works said Thursday.
-
Risk of downpours, thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning in Nova Scotia
A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Thursday for Nova Scotia calls for rain totals of 20 to 40 mm with possibly higher amounts in thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning.
London
-
Police seize several guns, $8.5M in drugs through Project SAFE
This year, London, Ont. has seen a rise in shootings and emerging issues surrounding gun violence.
-
Suspect charged after damage at Dimi's Greek House in downtown London
After reviewing the surveillance and with help from the Community Foot Patrol Unit, a suspect was found and arrested.
-
OPP say 'edged weapon' used in road rage incident
Around 12:45 p.m., OPP responded to a call on Line 36 in Perth East where they said an “edged weapon” was displayed to another motorist.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man awarded $75K in defamation suit after ex-spouse attacks him on social media
A northern Ontario woman who made several untrue statements about her former spouse on social media has lost a defamation suit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
-
Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
-
Serious two-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 17 near Mattawa
Highway 17 is closed in both directions east of Mattawa, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Wellesley crash sends 7 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance
Waterloo regional police say seven people have been transported to hospital, including one person by air ambulance to an out of region hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash.
-
One person sent to hospital following weapons incident in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have left the scene following a Kitchener weapons investigation in the area of Ardelt Avenue.
-
Mustang driver recorded going 170km/h on Highway 401, says he was only going 150km/h
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 23-year-old driver has been charged with stunt driving after passing a marked cruiser in heavy rain going 170km/h.