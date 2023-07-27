Sprott Shaw College 120th anniversary

Sprott Shaw College is celebrating its 120th anniversary! In recognition of this achievement, we will be

hosting an open house celebration at all of our campuses on Thursday, August 17th, 11:30 am – 1:30

pm. This celebration is dedicated to Sprott Shaw’s history, and to our past and present students who

trusted us to guide them along their educational journey. We are grateful for all these years together

and want to invite you to join us in our celebration.

To mark this special event, guests will enjoy free food and refreshments, and have a chance to win

one of our amazing prizes! Get ready for an afternoon of fun and nostalgia learning about Sprott

Shaw’s history, with trivia contests, tours of the campus, as well as meet and greets with past and

present staff, guest speakers, and so much more.

Who is invited? Everyone! Sprott Shaw graduates, current students, staff, family and friends, and the

communities we serve—all are welcome! Over the years our college has helped thousands of

students across BC, and we’d love to have you here to celebrate. Together since 1903 we have

overcome many challenges and enjoyed many successes. It is with the support of our communities

that enables us to continue doing what we love—enriching generations with higher education.

To all of our students and graduates who have been with us throughout the years, nothing makes us

happier than witnessing you thrive in your chosen careers. This celebration is dedicated to you and is

our gesture of gratitude for trusting Sprott Shaw College with your higher learning.

Spread the word with your friends and family who might also be interested in joining the celebration.

Find the campus closest to you and come celebrate 120 years with us. It will be an unforgettable day!

Thursday, August 17th from 11:30am – 1:30pm