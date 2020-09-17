SPEAK UP! for Animals

Virtual storytelling event

October 20th 7:00-8:30pm

Vancouverhumane.ca

Join us on Tuesday October 20th for an evening of entertainment and learning at our first annual virtual storytelling event!

You can connect with fellow animal enthusiasts in the community, as we hear stories from BC based advocates about their journeys through animal protection, animal advocacy and awareness raising.

Our guest speakers include Skwxwú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) storyteller and ambassador Amanda Nahanee; animal lover and CTV News Vancouver weather anchor Ann Luu;Squamish-local James Slade, a long-time conservationist specializing in the field of law enforcement, having worked in anti-poaching in Southern Africa for 10 years; Katherine Ramdeen, best known for her role as Alex Jones in Supernatural, shares her journey to veganism; and a live freestyle performance from Afro Van Connect, an organization thatempowers the voices of African decent youth through conversation, collaboration, creation and performance.

Each speaker will also be participating in a live Q&A on the night.

We will also be running an online silent auction from October 19 – 25 with more than 50 items up for grabs, generously donated by local businesses!

All proceeds from this event and silent auction go towards improving the lives of animals.

You don’t want to miss it! Purchase your tickets today.