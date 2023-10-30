Space Explorers: The Infiniteis a unique immersive experience inspired by NASA missions, which transports visitors into space aboard the International Space Station! From November 15th, 2023 to January 14th, 2024, bring the whole family along for a unique journey at Rocky Mountaineer.

Discover a collaborative experience with your virtual reality headset! Stay connected with friends and family in avatar form while you travel. Explore and step into the life-size International Space Station. Interact with the ISS crew by touching bubbles, inviting you to live true scenes set in space.

Discover the daily lives of astronauts orbiting the Earth, share a friendly meal with them and be inspired by their remarkable personal stories! A unique opportunity to feel close to space exploration and to share exceptional moments with those who live and work in space.

