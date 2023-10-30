Space Explorers
Space Explorers: The Infiniteis a unique immersive experience inspired by NASA missions, which transports visitors into space aboard the International Space Station! From November 15th, 2023 to January 14th, 2024, bring the whole family along for a unique journey at Rocky Mountaineer.
Discover a collaborative experience with your virtual reality headset! Stay connected with friends and family in avatar form while you travel. Explore and step into the life-size International Space Station. Interact with the ISS crew by touching bubbles, inviting you to live true scenes set in space.
Discover the daily lives of astronauts orbiting the Earth, share a friendly meal with them and be inspired by their remarkable personal stories! A unique opportunity to feel close to space exploration and to share exceptional moments with those who live and work in space.
For tickets and more information, click here!
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from Israel
Hundreds of people on Sunday stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field to protest the arrival of an airliner from Tel Aviv, Israel, Russian news agencies and social media reported.
Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist
In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens military offensive
Nearly three dozen trucks entered Gaza on Sunday in the largest aid convoy since the war between Israel and Hamas began, but humanitarian workers said the assistance still fell desperately short of needs after thousands of people broke into warehouses to take flour and basic hygiene products.
Unifor says tentative deal reached with St. Lawrence Seaway authority
Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. during negotiations to end a strike that began Oct. 22.
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
Cybersecurity incident takes down Toronto Public Library website, public computers
The Toronto Public Library said it is actively addressing a cybersecurity incident in a statement issued Sunday.
Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: 'Military actions don't solve anything'
The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.
Hurricane Otis death toll rises to 43, missing now number 36 as search and recovery work continues
At least 43 people died when Category 5 Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico's southern Pacific coast, the governor of hard-hit Guerrero said Sunday as the death toll continued to climb.
Vancouver Island
-
Esquimalt woman inspired by positive potential of wet leaves on the sidewalk
Whether fall includes sunning herself by the surf in Kauai, or covering herself with piles of colour in Michigan, Sky has learned that being on the lookout for beauty, and taking a moment to appreciate it, can inspire perennial positivity.
-
Here's how to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween
While Halloween weekend is coming to an end, droves of trick-or-treaters are expected to flock the streets on the actual holiday Tuesday. And the public is being warned to look out and prioritize everyone's safety.
-
Snowboarder's 'flexing' not a reason to conclude $1K worth of gear was a gift, CRT rules
A dispute between snowboarders resulted in a roughly $1,000 judgment in B.C.'s small claims tribunal this week.
Calgary
-
Oilers extinguish Flames 5-2 at Heritage Classic to break four-game losing skid
Evander Kane had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the rival Calgary Flames 5-2 in the Heritage Classic outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday.
-
Hillhurst, Edgemont, Silver Springs,downtown core hit by water main breaks
Many Calgarians weren't getting any water when they turned on the taps Saturday, due to numerous water main outages and breaks.
-
Hockey fans soak up Classic weather, Nickelback, rivalry
The Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 in the 20th anniversary edition of the Heritage Classic.
Edmonton
-
Oilers extinguish Flames 5-2 at Heritage Classic to break four-game losing skid
Evander Kane had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the rival Calgary Flames 5-2 in the Heritage Classic outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday.
-
'We all feel very duped': Albertans rally for repayment from retirement community life leases
A group of concerned Albertans claim they are each owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after signing so-called "life leases" with Christenson Communities retirement homes.
-
'I can't even function': Edmontonians fear for family in Gaza after communication is cut off
Two local university students say they're struggling to cope after contact with their family in Gaza was cut off.
Toronto
-
Roads closed, traffic delayed as thousands attended pro-Palestinian rally in downtown Toronto
Roads closed, traffic delayed as thousands attended pro-Palestinian rally in downtown Toronto
-
Cybersecurity incident takes down Toronto Public Library website, public computers
The Toronto Public Library said it is actively addressing a cybersecurity incident in a statement issued Sunday.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Montreal
-
Quebec common front rejects government offer, strike still looming
The Quebec public sector unions federations representing around 430,000 workers say a new government contract offer is unacceptable. The unions have received a strike mandate from their members and say they will walk out for a one-day strike on Nov. 6.
-
'Ghost shoes' memorialize pedestrian struck and killed in Montreal
The group behind Montreal's numerous "Ghost Bike" memorials has installed its first pair of "ghost shoes" in the memory of Fabienne Houde-Bastien.
-
What's scarier than Halloween? Sky-high rents, say Montreal demonstrators
People in Montreal's Park-Ex neighbourhood hit the streets on Halloween weekend to protest something residents say is even scarier: a lack of affordable housing. "We don't want tenants to be ghosts in their own neighbourhood," said Amy Darwish.
Winnipeg
-
Striking MPI workers to vote on new offer Monday
The Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) says its members employed by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) will vote on a new employer offer Monday.
-
‘It’s the right thing to do’: Veterans’ advocate calling to reinstate city program for free burial plots
More than 300 Canadian veterans and service members are buried at the Transcona Cemetery’s Field of Honour, one of two Winnipeg-owned cemeteries that offer spaces for those who served in Canada’s military.
-
'A great place to escape': Winnipeg Comiccon celebrates third year in Manitoba
Downtown Winnipeg was full of superheroes, villains, and every other type of character in between as thousands descended on the third annual Winnipeg Comiccon at the RBC Convention Centre this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
'It's not the full story': Sask. Indigenous peoples react to documentary, calling Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigeneity into question
Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan are reacting following a CBC Fifth Estate documentary that called into question the Indigenous identity of accomplished musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie.
-
'I lost everything': Sask. woman is using her experience to help others with addictions
Two Prince Albert YWCA workers are using their experience with addictions to help others.
-
Multiple vehicles hit the ditch near Sask. bridge, RCMP says
Slippery roadways made for dangerous travel on Highway 16 on Saturday.
Regina
-
'A very dangerous situation': Regina police highlight danger of pointing lasers at aircraft
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is yet again highlighting the clear danger of pointing lasers at it's Aerial Support Unit (ASU).
-
'Hope was a word we heard a lot': Sask. NDP hold convention, Beck receives 94% approval
Members of the Saskatchewan NDP are unified behind Carla Beck — as the leader enjoyed a 94 per cent approval rating at the party’s latest convention.
-
'It's not the full story': Sask. Indigenous peoples react to documentary, calling Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigeneity into question
Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan are reacting following a CBC Fifth Estate documentary that called into question the Indigenous identity of accomplished musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie.
Atlantic
-
Coyote concerns rise in Nova Scotia town
Tourists flock to Mahone Bay, N.S. to gaze at the three famous churches and stunning coastal scenes, but locals are watching for coyotes after recent run-ins with the predator.
-
Cape Breton legion in danger of closing as membership declines
A Royal Canadian Legion branch in Cape Breton is in danger of closing as membership declines and costs add-up.
-
Police look for driver in hit-and-run who abandoned vehicle
Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a N.S. highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.
London
-
Gala raises funds for Looking Ahead Clinical Services of London
London’s Portuguese community gathered this weekend to raise money, and awareness, for a good cause
-
SIU investigating after suspect obtains serious injury upon arrest
Early Sunday morning, police were alerted of a trespasser in a downtown establishment.
-
Man suffers critical injuries after fall from building, SIU investigating
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called to investigate after a man suffered critical injuries Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
-
Mobile skin cancer clinic checking moles in Ontario
Melanoma Canada launched a series of mobile skin cancer screening clinics across Ontario this summer, as part of a five-year plan to hit its goal to screen 25,000 Canadians annually.
-
No choice other than to remove northwest Ont. justice from office, court confirms
A justice of the peace in northwestern Ontario who tried to help her son with a traffic offence was removed from office because she failed to show remorse for her actions, an appeals court has ruled.
Kitchener
-
Increased police presence in Kitchener for robbery involving firearm
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery in Kitchener on Sunday.
-
‘It blew me away’: Guelph, Ont. woman wins big at balloon design competition
A Guelph business owner is blowing up internationally for her creative balloon creations.
-
Dogs show off costumes at annual Howloween Pooch Party
Dozens of petrifying pups showed off their best costumes Sunday at the 3rd annual Howloween Pooch Party in Downtown Kitchener.