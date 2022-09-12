Sources Foundation Fundraising Gala
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
Queen's corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday.
U.K. issues rules for those wanting to pay respects to the Queen
People wanting to pay final their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait and forget about trying to take a selfie with her coffin.
New Zealand PM says no republic plan following Queen Elizabeth II's death
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that her government will not pursue any moves to change the country into a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
What is the price of zero-COVID? Chinese researchers are treading on sensitive ground
Authorities in Shanghai have denied a report by a leading Chinese real estate research firm that claimed more than a third of shops in a major mall had been shuttered because of strict COVID curbs.
5 things to know for Monday, September 12, 2022
Tktkt, the Queen's casket arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, and the real work begins for new Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Indigenous leaders call on King Charles III to renounce Doctrine of Discovery
For many Indigenous people across Canada, the death of Queen Elizabeth II isn’t an occasion to mourn, but a chance to re-examine the monarchy’s legacy of subjugation as colonizers, with leaders calling on the new King to denounce the Doctrine of Discovery.
First the win, now the work: What Pierre Poilievre has to do next as new Tory leader
With the House of Commons set to resume sitting in nine days, new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his inner circle have to decide who will fill the party's critic roles, and where to place the Conservative members of parliament who were former leadership rivals.
Charest says Conservatives need to unify, but he's returning to private sector
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest says he will return to working in the private sector after losing the Conservative party leadership race to Pierre Poilievre.
Vancouver Island
'He really liked helping people': Family of slain Nanaimo man speaks out
The family of the 29-year-old man fatally stabbed by a stranger in a Nanaimo park last week has issued a statement condemning the "random violence" by "thugs" that led to his death.
Wildfire smoke on Vancouver Island expected to clear Sunday night
Smoky skies from wildfires burning in the U.S. and the B.C. mainland continued on Vancouver Island Sunday, but relief was on the way.
CRD approves acquisition of new community park space in Otter Point
A 23.5-hectare parcel of undeveloped land in Otter Point is now a community park, the Capital Regional District announced Friday.
Calgary
Calgary police seek missing Edmonton woman, toddler last seen in Kensington
Calgary Police Service officials say Betty Bruno arrived in Calgary with her daughter Abyanna earlier this month and was scheduled to begin classes.
Wildfires blanket Calgary, southern Alberta in smoke
British Columbia is dealing with nearly 200 active wildfires, bringing about smoky conditions for the west coast and much of southern Alberta.
Edmonton
'Lost confidence': Family frustrated after school bus misses 3 pickups in first week
An Edmonton family is concerned after a school bus repeatedly did not show up to pick up their daughter three times last week, forcing them to drive her to class.
'They paid the supreme price': Edmonton firefighters honour 4 new line-of-duty deaths
Active and retired Edmonton Fire Rescue Services members honoured firefighters who had died as a result of their job at a memorial on Sunday.
Toronto
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians 18 years and over are now eligible for bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
Doug Ford set to hold accession ceremony for King Charles III at Queen’s Park
An accession ceremony is set to take place at Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon in honour of King Charles III.
Three people shot inside nightclub on Queen Street West, police say
Three people have been rushed to hospital following a shooting inside a Queen Street West nightclub early Monday morning.
Montreal
Quebec election: Legault to campaign in hotly contested ridings in Montreal, Laval
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is headed to the Montreal area as he campaigns in a pair of ridings he's hoping to add come Oct. 3.
Nick Suzuki named captain of Montreal Canadiens
Nick Suzuki has been named the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens.
Health organizations want Quebec political parties to increase provincial tobacco tax
Several health organizations are joining forces to call for stricter measures to fight tobacco use in Quebec.
Winnipeg
ManyFest draws thousands to Winnipeg’s downtown
Winnipeg's largest street festival returned to the city's core marking an important step in downtown Winnipeg's post-lockdown recovery.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
Saskatoon
'It binds us together': Three fallen officers added to RCMP's Honour Roll and Memorial Wall
A ceremony at the RCMP's Depot Division in Regina on Sunday saw three names added to the RCMP's Honour Roll and inscribed on the Memorial Wall.
Fire departments across Sask. commemorate Firefighters' National Memorial Day
Fire departments from across Saskatchewan took to social media on Sunday to commemorate Firefighters' National Memorial Day.
Sask. RCMP ask for assistance in locating man facing over 10 charges
Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Kurt Bloomfield, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation, as well as multiple other charges.
Regina
'It binds us together': Three fallen officers added to RCMP's Honour Roll and Memorial Wall
A ceremony at the RCMP's Depot Division in Regina on Sunday saw three names added to the RCMP's Honour Roll and inscribed on the Memorial Wall.
Sask. RCMP ask for assistance in locating man facing over 10 charges
Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Kurt Bloomfield, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation, as well as multiple other charges.
Fire departments across Sask. commemorate Firefighters' National Memorial Day
Fire departments from across Saskatchewan took to social media on Sunday to commemorate Firefighters' National Memorial Day.
Atlantic
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
London
Hate crime in Petrolia
OPP in Lambton County say officers are investigating a hate crime.
A 'hoppy' discovery: Londoner finds a live frog in a sealed package of salad
A simple trip to the grocery store, led to a 'hoppy' discovery for a London woman
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians 18 years and over are now eligible for bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
Northern Ontario
Constitutional challenge of Ontario's wage-cap bill begins in court
Groups representing thousands of public sector employees will be going up against the Ontario government in court this week as the two sides argue over a law that has capped wages for workers.
Kitchener
Police respond to serious collision involving e-bike
At approximately 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Waterloo police responded to a serious collision in the area of Wilson Avenue and Traynor Avenue in Kitchener.
DEVELOPING | Cambridge house fire under investigation
The occupants of a Cambridge home have been displaced after a fire broke out at the building Sunday.
Former OPP commissioner weighs in after Brantford police break down wrong door
The Brantford Police Service says it’s working to determine how officers knocking down a door for a drug investigation ended up at the wrong home.