Sources Foundation Fundraising Gala

THE EVENT:

Come chill with us on November 5! Tickets are on sale now for the Sources Foundation’s 26th annual

fundraising gala , Frozen - A Winter Wonderland co-presented by Save-On-Foods and Scotiabank.

Virgin Radio’s Nira Arora, will help set the stage of all things nice and iced as our returning emcee. We will

enjoy kicking off the frosty season with fine dining, entertainment, live and silent auctions and more.

THE CAUSE:

This year, contributions gathered from the event will go to Sources women’s services. We strive to meet the

needs of women and their families, and all marginalized genders including women, transgender, Two-Spirit,

and non-binary individuals. We offer various programs including Women’s Place (drop-in centre), family law

advocacy, trauma counselling, Empowered for Employment and violence prevention services.

Our goal is to raise $300,000!

HOW TO HELP:

Tickets are $250 each. We are almost sold out but will start a waitlist. For details and to purchase

Can’t attend but want to support our cause?

•Buy a 50/50 ticket (Sep 26 - Nov 7)

•Bid in the silent auction (Oct 24 - Nov 7)