Turns your eyes to the skies to see the Snowbirds in White Rock, BC on August 9th, 2022!

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are Ambassadors for the CH.I.L.D. Foundation , performing the

spectacular and charitable ‘Snowbirds Fly for CH.I.L.D. in British Columbia every year to raise support,

awareness, and meet some very special children.

We are grateful for the Snowbirds for their spirit of adventure, generosity, and compassion as well as

their ability to bring a smile to all who they impact.