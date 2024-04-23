Shipyards Night Market

North Vancouver

May 10 – September 13

shipyardsnightmarket.com

Discover the vibrant atmosphere of the Shipyards Night Market, nestled in the heart of North Vancouver.

Every Friday night from May 10th to September 13th, locals and visitors gather at the Shipyards District to indulge in a culinary extravaganza, explore unique artisan vendors, enjoy live music and DJ sets while unwinding in the lively beer garden.

This one-of-a-kind experience is brought to you by the Greater Vancouver Food Trucks Festival and a community of passionate individuals dedicated to creating unforgettable memories.

