SHARE Family & Community Services - IMAGINE
Join SHARE Family & Community Services in 2023 as we IMAGINE the ultimate Tri-Cities night out on Saturday, March 4 at the Show Theatre at Hard Rock Casino Vancouver!
They’re turning on the neon signs and bringing all your favourite Tri-Cities spots under one roof. Enjoy appetizers from local eateries, catch some entertainment along our most prominent streets, and hit the dance floor with all your community friends!
As always, expect loads of fabulous prizes to be won in the IMAGINE silent auction, 50/50 tickets and more! This ultimate Tri-Cities night out raises funds to support SHARE’s essential services that connect, engage and strengthen our community.
Get more details and your tickets here.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new funding
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Inflation 'turning the corner' after multiple rate increases: BoC governor
After raising interest rates eight consecutive times, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told an audience in Quebec City on Tuesday that inflation is showing signs of 'turning the corner' and that the coming year 'will be different.'
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.
Balloons and drones among 768 Canadian UFO reports from 2022: researcher
Balloons and drones were among 768 reported UFO sightings in Canada last year, according to Winnipeg-based researcher Chris Rutkowski, who also found that eight per cent of all cases remained unexplained.
How more than 100 women realized they may have dated, been deceived by the same man
An Ontario man is being accused of changing his name, profession and life story multiple times to potentially more than 100 women online before leaving some out thousands of dollars.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
3 men missing after canceled rap gig were fatally shot
Three men who disappeared after planning to rap at a Detroit party were killed by multiple gunshots, police said Tuesday, five days after their bodies were found in a vacant, rat-infested building.
B.C. COVID-denier had illness but died of drug overdose, coroner says
A report from British Columbia's coroner says a prominent anti-vaccine and COVID critic died in 2021 of a drug overdose, although he also tested positive for the illness post-mortem.
U.S. actor facing sex charges in Nevada also facing charge in B.C.
A former actor in the movie 'Dances With Wolves' who is facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada is also facing a charge in British Columbia.
Vancouver Island
B.C's pink sea urchins moving to shallower waters due to climate change
Pink sea urchins off the coast of Vancouver Island are expanding into shallower waters, in what researchers say is an indication of how rapidly climate change is affecting ocean life.
Turpel-Lafond returns honorary degree to another B.C. university after internal review
Another British Columbia university has taken back the honorary degree it bestowed on retired judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond after an investigation raised doubts about her claims of Indigenous heritage.
Canada's first electric RCMP cruiser arrives on Vancouver Island
The RCMP's first fully electric police cruiser has entered service in Langford, B.C.
Calgary
Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain at Dalhousie Station fell: Calgary police
Calgary police say a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a CTrain on Tuesday morning appears to have fallen off the platform.
More charges expected against former 'Dances With Wolves' actor
The Tsuut'ina Police Service, which serves a community west of Calgary, says it has spoken with more alleged victims of former Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse and additional charges will be laid against him in the coming days.
Edmonton
Mother charged with sexual abuse of toddler in Edmonton area after FBI tip
A Strathcona County toddler has been rescued from suspected sexual exploitation, and the child's mother has been charged, police said.
-
Former St. Albert teacher given 5 years behind bars for sexual exploitation, making child pornography
Former St. Albert teacher Bryce Hughes was recently sentenced to a total of five years in prison for sex crimes against a child.
Toronto
1 person rushed to hospital after assault at Ajax GO Station
One person has been transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following an assault at a GO station in Ajax.
Montreal
Boy, 16, fatally struck in Laval parking lot by snow loader
A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by a snow clearing truck in the parking lot of Les Galeries Laval shopping mall on Monday night.
Quebec Liberals accuse PQ of 'acting like Trump' on border crossing policy
Quebec interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay says that in wanting to close Roxham Road to prevent irregular entry of asylum seekers into Quebec, the Parti Québécois and its leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon are behaving like Donald Trump.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg police looking for two suspects involved in armed carjacking Monday
Police are searching for two suspects following a carjacking Monday.
Manitoba announces change to program helping Indigenous people navigate justice system
A program aimed to help Indigenous people navigate the justice system is transitioning from the province to Indigenous organizations.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon police deem suspicious death a homicide, two arrested
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is restricting traffic on range road 3062 as they investigate a suspicious death in the area.
How long does it take to see a doctor at a Sask. walk-in clinic? New data shows wait times on the rise
With a shortage of family doctors in Saskatchewan, more patients are turning to walk-in clinics, according to a medical technology company.
3-month-old Regina baby died from 'blunt force trauma' to head, autopsy report says
A forensic pathologist offered her expert opinion on how Catlin Goodwill’s three-month-old son died suddenly in October 2017, during testimony on the second day of trial.
Regina
Fatal semi-crash near Indian Head leaves woman dead
A 50-year-old woman is dead after two semis collided on Highway #1 near Indian Head.
Atlantic
Former Halifax medical student denies he killed fellow student for financial gain
A former medical student who claims he fatally shot a fellow student in self-defence during a drug deal in Halifax denied Tuesday he planned to kill the man and steal the marijuana he was carrying.
Man found dead behind Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton
Police believe a man who was found dead behind a Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton, N.S., was trying to steal copper wire.
Ottawa matches $22.3 million in donations for Red Cross Fiona relief efforts
The Canadian Red Cross says it has collected $54.2 million in donations for those affected by post-tropical storm Fiona last September.
London
Death of Woodstock, Ont. woman being treated as 'suspicious': Woodstock police
Several days after the discovery of her body, police in Woodstock have declared the death of 30-year-old Karen Cunningham as 'suspicious' in nature.
Suspects sought following home invasion, robbery: LPS
London police are searching for three suspects who allegedly broke into a home in the downtown core on Monday and assaulted an occupant with a baseball bat, before stealing cash and drugs.
Suspects charged following robbery at Goderich, Ont. Walmart
Multiple robbery, weapons and drug charges have been laid against a man and a woman who police allege robbed a Walmart in Goderich last month, according to Huron County OPP.
Northern Ontario
Northern highways reopen following brief closure due to weather
Several highways in northeastern Ontario are reopened after a winter storm created hazardous road conditions Tuesday morning.
Suspect charged with attempted murder following double shooting in the Sault
A 39-year-old suspect is facing attempted murder charges following a double shooting in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday.
Kitchener
'Loved what I did': Google layoffs impact Waterloo region employees
Some Waterloo region Google employees are now jobless after the tech company announced cuts.
'We have to move faster': Waterloo regional councillors want more automated speed enforcement sites
Waterloo regional council are looking to accelerate the creation of automated speed enforcement sites across the region.
SIU appealing for witnesses after serious injury during Stratford arrest
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is appealing for witnesses after an arrest in Stratford sent a 34-year-old man to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.