SHARE Family & Community Services - IMAGINE

Join SHARE Family & Community Services in 2023 as we IMAGINE the ultimate Tri-Cities night out on Saturday, March 4 at the Show Theatre at Hard Rock Casino Vancouver!

They’re turning on the neon signs and bringing all your favourite Tri-Cities spots under one roof. Enjoy appetizers from local eateries, catch some entertainment along our most prominent streets, and hit the dance floor with all your community friends!

As always, expect loads of fabulous prizes to be won in the IMAGINE silent auction, 50/50 tickets and more! This ultimate Tri-Cities night out raises funds to support SHARE’s essential services that connect, engage and strengthen our community.

Get more details and your tickets here.