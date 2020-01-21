SHARE Family & Community Services IMAGINE
CTV News Vancouver Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020 3:08PM PST Last Updated Friday, March 6, 2020 11:59PM PST
SHARE Family & Community Services
IMAGINE
March 7
Hard Rock Casino Vancouver
IMAGINE is SHARE Family & Community Services annual fundraiser which brings together our community for a night of fun and to raise money for SHARE’s under & unfunded programs and services. In 2020, PAINT THE TOWN with SHARE Family & Community Services at IMAGINE: A Fundraiser for Our Community. Spend a creatively colourful night out in the Tri-Cities full of music, dancing, art, good food and fun! Don’t miss out on the party that benefits and strengthens our community!