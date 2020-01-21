SHARE Family & Community Services

IMAGINE

March 7

Hard Rock Casino Vancouver

IMAGINE is SHARE Family & Community Services annual fundraiser which brings together our community for a night of fun and to raise money for SHARE’s under & unfunded programs and services. In 2020, PAINT THE TOWN with SHARE Family & Community Services at IMAGINE: A Fundraiser for Our Community. Spend a creatively colourful night out in the Tri-Cities full of music, dancing, art, good food and fun! Don’t miss out on the party that benefits and strengthens our community!