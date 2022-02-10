SHARE Family & Community Service’s IMAGINE

Join in a golden night out celebrating SHARE Society’s 50th anniversary.

The in-person party will be back for IMAGINE 2022 as we celebrate SHARE’s golden anniversary! Featuring the much anticipated Culinary Competition, where your favourite local restaurants and caterers will be serving up their best dish to win your vote. Enjoy live and interactive entertainment as you mingle with all your community friends. There will be loads of fabulous prizes to win as we raise funds to support SHARE in their mission to connect, engage and strengthen our community.

What To Expect:

● Culinary Competition featuring local restaurants and caterers

● Live music by Side One

● Digital silent auction

● Raffle with a grand prize of $2000 to spend at Coquitlam Centre

● 50/50 tickets for a chance to win the cash jackpot

● And more!

Date & Time: Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 7:00-11:00pm

Location: The Show Theatre at Hard Rock Casino Vancouver, 2080 United Blvd, Coquitlam, BC

Tickets:

Early Bird Tickets: $125 (available until February 15th)

Regular Tickets: $150

*Processing fees apply. Must be 19+.

Visit sharesociety.ca for tickets and info.