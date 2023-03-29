Run Up for Down Syndrome

In 2022, a record-setting 1,100 participants ran, walked, and strolled through Burnaby's Central Park, raising an astounding $292,000 for DSRF's essential educational programs, health services, and family resources.

This year, we've set our sights even higher.

Join BC's biggest Down syndrome event and help those with Down syndrome flourish throughout life – June 4 at Swangard Stadium, Burnaby!

Register here today!