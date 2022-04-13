Run Up for Down Syndrome
BC's BIGGEST Annual Down Syndrome Event Returns June 5th at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby!
Join over 1,000 people to run or walk in support of people with Down syndrome. This family event is fun for people of all ages and abilities. All funds raised through Run Up for Down Syndrome support people living with Down syndrome and their families through the Down Syndrome Resource Foundation.
Register here today!
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Man arrested in New York subway attack tipped off police to his location
The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after the suspect himself called police to come get him, law enforcement officials said.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
Muslim charity seeks court shutdown of federal audit, alleging systemic Islamophobia
Canada's largest grassroots Muslim organization is asking a court to halt a federal audit of its activities as a registered charity, alleging the probe is discriminatory and violates its charter rights.
Why using term 'genocide' matters in Ukraine war
A formal U.S. follow-up accusing Russia of genocide, a campaign aimed at wiping out a targeted group, could carry obligations on the world to consider action. That's because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly in the years immediately after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions
Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
Vancouver Island
Explosives team called after artillery shell discovered at Vancouver Island scrapyard: RCMP
Staff at a scrapyard north of Campbell River, B.C., had some anxious moments on Tuesday waiting for word from an explosives team about a strange object they had found on the premises.
'Homeowners need to be vigilant': Nanaimo RCMP investigating 3 suspicious fires
Mounties are asking the public to help identify a person of interest after three suspicious fires were set in Nanaimo, B.C.
Century-old garden gets new life at Royal Roads University
Royal Roads University (RRU) has opened a new food-producing garden, with plans to use the space for more than just food.
Calgary
Ex-Alberta justice minister found in contempt of court for defamation-threat letter
A former Alberta justice minister has been found in contempt of court for threatening to sue a plaintiff in the middle of her testimony in a civil trial.
Fort Macleod, Alta. councillor in hot water for role in Coutts blockade
A town councillor in Fort Macleod, Alta. has been publicly reprimanded by the mayor and other members of council for taking a leadership role in the Coutts border blockade.
Hit-and-run suspects discovered sleeping in damaged vehicle
RCMP officers in southern Alberta have arrested two people found sleeping in a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier in the day.
Edmonton
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon
Last Wednesday, the province reported 5,549 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 30 deaths and a total of 990 hospitalizations.
Alberta announces 3 phases for curriculum rollout as criticism continues
Alberta expects to implement its entire new K-6 curriculum in time for September 2024, but advocates for teachers and students still say the rollout is rushed with the first phase scheduled for this fall.
Man found dead in southwest Edmonton garage, detectives looking for footage
Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 41-year-old man that was found in an Edmonton garage Tuesday night, and they're hoping the public can help find evidence.
Toronto
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
This eight-year-old Ontario girl runs and distributes her own local newspaper
Abby Mitchell is making news in more ways than one.
Montreal
Quebec language reform could lead to 'medical errors, even deaths': health advocates
A group of doctors and professionals is asking that the health and social services network be excluded from Quebec’s plans to reform language laws with Bill 96.
Quebec's sixth wave is still ramping up, says top doctor, but strict health measures are unlikely
People with COVID-19 symptoms should stick to ten days of COVID-19 precautions to protect their community from a 'troubling' rise of cases in Quebec, according to interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau.
Director Jean-Marc Vallee died of natural causes: Quebec coroner
A coroner's report into the death of renowned Quebec filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee concluded he died of a sudden heart attack at his cottage east of Quebec City on Christmas Day.
Winnipeg
Manitoba storm remains unpredictable: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says the total amount of snow that has fallen in southern Manitoba is lower than previously forecasted, but notes the province isn’t out of the woods yet as a Colorado low makes its way north.
Suspect in Portage la Prairie homicide spotted in Winnipeg
RCMP and Winnipeg police say a man wanted in connection with a fire and a triple homicide was recently spotted in several places in Winnipeg.
Winnipeg high school football coach charged with alleged sexual assaults: police
Winnipeg police have charged a high school football coach with multiple alleged sexual assaults, some dating back to 2004.
Saskatoon
Sask. mom seeks answers after baby boy's leg allegedly broken in hospital
A Saskatchewan mother is looking for answers from Jim Pattison Children's Hospital after she left her seven-month-old baby in its care and returned to find him in a full leg cast.
Sentencing underway for Prince Albert man who killed 7-year-old son in triple murder
Sentencing is underway for a Prince Albert man who murdered his seven-year-old son and his parents.
Saskatoon could see a new 30-storey residential, retail building
Saskatoon firm AODBT Architecture + Interior Design is holding a public information session on May 11 for a proposed 30-storey mixed-use building in Nutana.
Regina
'Pretty much in lockdown': Residents in southeast Sask. cope with blizzard conditions
Residents, businesses and municipalities in southeast Saskatchewan are dealing with the effects of ongoing blizzard conditions.
Jury hears from witness inside vehicle during alleged drive-by shooting that killed Jordan Denton
Court heard more about the events leading up to Jordan Denton’s death from a witness who claims to have been in the passenger seat when the man was shot and killed in the street late in 2019.
Atlantic
Girl, 11, injured in Halifax shooting was going to get ice cream: Friend's mom
A girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end Tuesday night was heading out to get ice cream with a friend.
London
Former teacher to spend 22 months in jail after having sex with student at school
A former teacher with the Bluewater District School Board has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation after admitting to having sex with a female student “multiple times.”
New lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London; holiday hours at mass vaccination clinics
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 126 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, but no additional deaths.
London youth charged after property damage to a school
A London, Ont. youth has been arrested after a property damage to a school in the city.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury police charge suspect with pretending to be a cop
A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with recent incidents in Sudbury in which someone was impersonating a police officer.
Five people charged with murder in connection with Manitoulin Island shooting
Five people from southern Ontario have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 5 shooting death in M'Chigeeng First Nation.
'Laurentian did not have to file for CCAA protection,' auditor general concludes
Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said Laurentian University did not have to declare insolvency in February 2021, describing it as a deliberate choice.
Kitchener
One dead after collision involving school bus north of Elmira
Emergency services are on-scene at the site of a collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma north of Elmira.
St. Teresa in Cambridge short-staffed, closing for two days
Cambridge's St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School closing for two days due to staff shortage caused by COVID-19
Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake
Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.