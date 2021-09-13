Grab your hats and place your bets! Tickets are on sale now for the Sources Foundation’s Kentucky

Derby themed silver anniversary fundraising gala, Run for the Roses Redux, co-presented by Save-On-

Foods and Scotiabank.

Emceed by Virgin Radio’s own Nira Arora, the November 6 event will feature fine dining, entertainment, live

and silent auctions and more.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, SOURCES has seen a 400 per cent increase in calls for counselling

from youth, families and seniors alike. The funds raised at the Gala will help provide mental health supports

and social wellness programming for individuals and families in Surrey, White Rock, Langley, Delta, Prince

George, Parksville and beyond.

Our goal is to “Win The Triple Crown” by raising $500,000!

HOW TO HELP:

Tickets are $175 each. We invite you to attend and experience our fundraising gala through one of two

virtual options:

•“A Catered Affair”

•“Giddy Up And Go”

In-person tickets are sold out but we have a waitlist started. For details and to purchase tickets, click here

Can’t attend but want to support our cause?

•Buy a 50/50 ticket (Sep 20-Nov 9): COMING SOON

•Bid in the silent auction (Oct 25-Nov 9): COMING SOON