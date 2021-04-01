Run Apart for Down Syndrome, presented by Euro-Rite Cabinets (A Virtual Event)

June 6, 2021 | Wherever You Are

DSRF.org/RunApart

It's been a challenging year, but Chris Nikic is all about overcoming challenges. Last fall, Chris became the world's first Ironman with Down syndrome. He proved there's no challenge that can't be overcome, and no height we can't reach - together.

Now, Chris is here to challenge us to help people with Down syndrome conquer obstacles and achieve their dreams, just like he did, as the special guest Race Ambassador for Run Apart for Down Syndrome presented by Euro-Rite Cabinets. Chris Nikic is presented by IGNITE Management.

Join Chris, and a virtual crowd of hundreds, on June 6 as we bring BC's biggest annual Down syndrome event to your neighbourhood. Run or walk the distance of your choice, wherever you are, and raise money to empower individuals with Down syndrome to reach their potential. Because there’s no height we can’t reach, together.

Under normal circumstances, Run Up for Down Syndrome consists of a 5K or 1.5K walk or run through Burnaby Central Park. This year, when we Run Apart for Down Syndrome, participants will run or walk at home. Hike in the woods. Walk around the block. Run around your living room. Put in 30 minutes on the treadmill. Get active, but do it in the safety of your own home or neighbourhood. And then join the fun online!

All funds raised through Run Apart for Down Syndrome support the Down Syndrome Resource Foundation (DSRF). DSRF empowers individuals with Down syndrome to reach their full potential by pioneering and providing educational programs and services, disseminating information, and changing attitudes. The funds you raise will go directly towards these efforts, and will make a huge difference in the lives of many families in our community.