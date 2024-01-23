By Lolita Chakrabarti

March 21–April 21, 2024

Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage

THE RIVETING TRUE STORY OF A THEATRE PIONEER

It’s 1833, and at London’s Theatre Royal, Ira Aldridge is making history by becoming the first Black actor to tread the boards as Shakespeare’s Othello. As the public and parliament debate the abolition of slavery, how will audiences react to the revolution already taking place on the stage? Be transported to the tempestuous Covent Garden rehearsal hall in this thought-provoking and captivating play within a play about the little-known but true story of the groundbreaking performer.

Red Velvet is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com