Red Velvet

redvelvet
By Lolita Chakrabarti
 
March 21–April 21, 2024
Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage
 
THE RIVETING TRUE STORY OF A THEATRE PIONEER
It’s 1833, and at London’s Theatre Royal, Ira Aldridge is making history by becoming the first Black actor to tread the boards as Shakespeare’s Othello. As the public and parliament debate the abolition of slavery, how will audiences react to the revolution already taking place on the stage? Be transported to the tempestuous Covent Garden rehearsal hall in this thought-provoking and captivating play within a play about the little-known but true story of the groundbreaking performer.
 
Red Velvet is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

