Red Velvet

BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
BREAKING Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton city hall, 1 arrested: police
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
Police, coroners will fly to site of B.C. helicopter crash that left 3 dead, 4 in critical condition
Police and coroners will fly to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in northwestern British Columbia Tuesday to investigate the incident that left three people dead and four others in critical condition.
Ban 'parental alienation' arguments in family law cases, feminist coalition urges federal government
A coalition of more than 250 feminist organizations from across Canada are calling on the government to reform the Divorce Act and ban the concept of 'parental alienation' in family law cases, calling it a 'sexist and unscientific theory' that undermines survivors of domestic violence and puts children at risk.
The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to 'total annihilation'
The Doomsday Clock that has been ticking for 77 years is no ordinary clock — it attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Tuesday, the clock was again set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to the hour it has ever been.
Doctors caution holding in sneezes after man blows a hole in his windpipe: case study
A man tore a hole in his windpipe by pinching his nose and keeping his mouth shut during a sneezing episode, a case study says. Doctors in Dundee, Scotland are using this 'rare' situation as an example of what could happen if people hold in their sneezes under certain circumstances.
Japanese carmaker that faked safety tests sees long wait to reopen factories
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
RCMP say a plane has crashed near Fort Smith, N.W.T.
Police in the Northwest Territories say they are assisting after a plane crashed near Fort Smith.
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
'You become so strong': Duncan, B.C., family enrolls infant son in clinical trial to treat leukemia
A Duncan, B.C., family’s unsuspecting trip to the ER out of due diligence for their son turned into a shock they never imagined: Their infant was diagnosed with leukemia, launching a whirlwind of treatments and many months spent away from home.
Bruce Covernton, former Calgary Stampeder and Grey Cup champion, dead at 57
Bruce Covernton, a former Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion, has died.
wîhkwêntôwin: Oliver Community League gifted Cree name for neighbourhood
In a move to shed the 'harmful legacy' of its namesake Frank Oliver, a central Edmonton community has chosen a Cree name to replace his'.
Primary care in 'critical condition,' Alberta doctors group head says, citing survey
The president of the Alberta Medical Association says a recent survey of family doctors suggests primary care in the province is in critical condition.
Ontario announces overhaul of kindergarten curriculum
Ontario will be overhauling the kindergarten curriculum with a focus on “back-to-basics” learning in reading, writing and math.
Ont. man charged after allegedly racking up $1M in outstanding credit card debt
A Mississauga man has been arrested and charged with fraud after allegedly racking up more than $1 million in outstanding credit card debt.
Homicide detectives investigating death of woman, 94, injured at Ont. long-term care home
Homicide investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly woman who was injured at a long-term care home in Whitby.
COVID-19 outbreaks in CHSLDs lead to class action lawsuit
A judge has authorized a class action lawsuit against the Quebec government on behalf of all CHSLDs residents that experienced major COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic’s first year.
'Now that's a fish!' Quebec fishermen reel in 109-pound Atlantic halibut
Just days after the start of ice fishing season, Mathieu Aubin caught a 109-pound Atlantic halibut in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
Free lodging near Montreal Children's Hospital for parents of sick kids unveiled in memory of young cancer patient
The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation has opened a residence for out-of-town parents whose children are receiving long-term treatment.
Two men sought following armed robbery at Manitoba home
Manitoba RCMP said a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a home on a Manitoba First Nation has been arrested, but two other suspects that have been identified remain at large.
Winnipeg to look at updating living wage for city workers
Living wages and essential worker regulations are up for debate at Winnipeg City Hall on Thursday.
Former Saskatoon teacher found not guilty of sexual exploitation
A former high school teacher was found not guilty of sexual exploitation at Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
University of Regina suspects 50 cases of alleged cheating by nursing students
The University of Regina says it's seeing an increase of cheating. This comes as the post-secondary institution investigates a batch of "academic integrity concerns" during final exams for nursing students.
University of Regina suspects 50 cases of alleged cheating by nursing students
The University of Regina says it's seeing an increase of cheating. This comes as the post-secondary institution investigates a batch of "academic integrity concerns" during final exams for nursing students.
Trio from Melville charged in Yorkton drug bust following traffic stop
A joint investigation by several sections of RCMP has resulted in a drug bust that saw three arrests in Yorkton.
Riders bringing back QB Mason Fine for 2 more seasons
Quarterback Mason Fine has signed a two year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team said in a news release on Tuesday.
$8M Chase the Ace jackpot in N.B. up for grabs Tuesday night
One lucky draw could make Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick all come to an end Tuesday night.
Large fire destroys multiple businesses, apartments in Grand-Bouctouche, N.B.
A large fire has destroyed a building that housed several businesses and apartment units in New Brunswick’s Kent County.
Vehicle crashes in rural areas cause majority of pediatric traumas, deaths in N.S.: study
The majority of pediatric traumas in Nova Scotia are caused by vehicle collisions in rural areas, according to a new study from Dalhousie University, the IWK, and Trauma Nova Scotia.
Crown seeks fifth life sentence for Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of attacking Afzaal family
Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.
Charges laid after crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway
Emergency crews were called to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Dundas Street around 6:30 Saturday morning. Police said a stolen car slammed into another vehicle, sending the suspect to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
One person sent to hospital after Lambeth dryer fire
One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Lambeth, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.
Murder case in southern Ont. has ties to the north
Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West are hoping a $50,000 reward will help them solve a 40-year-old murder case with ties to northern Ontario.
This northeastern Ontario fishing spot made Top 10 in Canada
Out of all the amazing spots across Canada, two from Ontario made the 2024 Top 10 list for fishing destinations in Canada – including one right here in the northeast.
Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge declare snow events
Environment Canada says up to 10 cm of snow is expected in Waterloo-Wellington on Tuesday.
Filmmakers want help finding 'The Human Fly' who could be in Fergus, Ont.
A worldwide search is underway for a mysterious Canadian stuntman who seemingly disappeared from the limelight decades ago, and the hunt has narrowed in on southwestern Ontario.
