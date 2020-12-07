Recovery Kidz strives to provide resources to parents seeking a new way of life in recovery. The vision is to see parents and families set free from addictions and relieved of the stress that comes when you’re not able to provide gifts for the holidays. Recovery Kidz hopes to normalize children’s lives while their parents are seeking recovery and make their lives happier throughout the process. It is our hope that every child will experience the joy of opening at least one Christmas gift on Christmas morning.

To make a donation visit recoverykidz.com.