Re-Imagine Virtual Event
CTV News Vancouver Published Friday, January 29, 2021 8:19AM PST
SHARE Family & Community Services
Imagine 2021: A Fundraiser for our Community
A Virtual Event
March 6
In 2021, we're RE-IMAGINING the ways to connect, engage and strengthen OUR COMMUNITY. Join SHARE Family & Community Services for a virtual experience like no other. Your favourite local restaurants and caterers will be serving up a gourmet four course meal for you to enjoy in the comfort of your home as you gather and celebrate online with the best community in the world.
Tickets: $85 + taxes/fees