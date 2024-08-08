VANCOUVER
Make the PNE Fair your End-of-Summer party from August 17th to September 2nd (closed August 19th & 26th).

Bring your friends and family out to our various attractions and entertainment including The SuperDogs, Dueling Pianos, agriculture displays, the drag show For the Love of Drag, cooking demonstrations, musical performances at Music in the Park, exhibits, and, of course, Summer Night Concerts!

Get your fair food fix, scream and laugh to your heart’s content on Playland’s rides, win a giant prize at the midway games, or relax and catch up with friends in the sun.

