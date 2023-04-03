Party for the Planet presented by TD Bank Group, is returning to Surrey Civic Plaza! Join the 94.5 Virgin Radio Squad / CTV Community Crew at the event on Saturday, April 29 from 11am – 7pm. Admission is free!

Party for the Planet is the largest Earth Day celebration in British Columbia. Activities include Environmental Workshops, Surrey Parks Plant Sale, Live Music, Dance Battles, Plant-Based Food Trucks, Sustainable Marketplace, Indigenous Education, Exhibitors, Rock Climbing Wall, Sports Zone, and more.

Learn more here.