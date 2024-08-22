10th Anniversary Offleashed a Special Celebration for the BC SPCA presented by mister Blake foundation

October 26th | JW Marriott Parq Vancouver

Offleashed is Vancouver’s greatest event celebrating animals and we have big plans in store for our 10th Anniversary! Get your tickets to join us for this heartwarming evening before we sell out!

Share the joy that animals bring to our lives, champion the programs that serve animals and their guardians in our community, and support the BC SPCA’s lifesaving work. Enjoy a cocktail reception with the cutest Cuddle Lounge full of sweet animal ambassadors, the excitement of a silent and live auction, a decadent three course meal, and most importantly you, our caring guests, coming together to make a difference in the lives of thousands across the province.

Offleashed Vancouver will make a significant impact in the lives of people and animals in need this year. Join us for this magical evening and be a hero for animals.

The BC SPCA saves lives and you can too, by being part of this special evening.

For more information and tickets click here.