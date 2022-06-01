Odd Squad's 25th Anniversary Gala: Bringing Back the Beat

Join Legendary Blues Man Jim Byrnes and Special Guest Colin James for an amazing night of entertainment for a great cause!

Odd Squad Productions Society is a registered charitable organization engaging volunteer police officers

and civilians with a mission to educate our youth and community about the harm of drug abuse and gang

activity. Odd Squad’s approach involves four preventative pillars of action: videos and educational

documentaries, drug and gang education presentations, peer-to-peer programs and physical literacy

programs.

Donations made to Odd Squad help the organization in delivering valuable and needed reality-based

education on the consequences of engaging in risky behaviour to thousands of youth in the Lower

Mainland, throughout BC and across Canada.