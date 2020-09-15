Arts Club Theatre Company

NO CHILD...

For these overlooked teens, theatre is an expression of hope

September 24 to November 8

Provocative and insightful, No Child... transports the audience to the underfunded Malcolm X High School in the Bronx, where an intrepid substitute drama teacher refuses to give up on a group of at-risk students—despite their hardened attitudes and tough-talking attempts to push her away. This play within a play, with 16 characters portrayed by one actor in a tour-de-force performance, is a powerful reminder of the transformative role of the arts in our lives.