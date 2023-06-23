The Stanley Park Open is back for 2023 with a new title sponsor: National Bank! Tennis BC is gearing up to launch the 91st edition of our flagship tournament running from July 7-23 at the Stanley Park Tennis Courts.

We’re proud to run the largest public-court tennis tournament in North America! With over 1200 competitors, the 17-day event offers a range of categories of play for all ages and levels.

To celebrate our new partnership with National Bank, Tennis BC is offering the largest prize pool in Canada in the Open category and for the second year running we’ll be televising the finals. The National Bank Stanley Park Open attracts some of the top players from across Canada, so even if you’re not interested in signing up for the tournament, it’s a great opportunity to hang out at the Stanley Park Brewing beer garden. Enjoy a relaxed tournament atmosphere that you just can’t find anywhere else!

Select July on the following link to view all National Bank Stanley Park Open events – Tennis BC tournament calendar

Interested in Volunteering for the 2023 National Bank Stanley Park Open? Click here to find out more! https://stanleyparkopen.org/volunteer/