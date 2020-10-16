Advertisement
Moustache Miler Challenge
CTV News Vancouver Published Friday, October 16, 2020 10:32AM PDT Last Updated Friday, October 16, 2020 10:47AM PDT
Moustache Miler
Movement & Mental Health Challenge
Moving for Movember
The 2020 Movement & Mental Health Challenge is an opportunity to develop healthy physical & mental
habits over a month-long challenge in a fun and supportive environment. The challenge itself is simple -
every day we ask you to do 2 things: Move for 30 minutes & do something positive for your mental health!
HOW you decide to do that is completely up to you. Running, cycling, swimming, yoga, walking.
Journaling, reading, going to bed earlier, meditating, reaching out to friends. All are acceptable. The idea
is for you to find your thing...then get into the habit of doing it every single day.