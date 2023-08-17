Monster Jam®

Pacific Coliseum

October 6 – 8

monsterjam.com

Experience full-throttle family fun at Monster Jam®, where these 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. You’ll be close to the action with many of your favorites like the legendary Grave Digger®, snarling El Toro Loco, mighty Megalodon® and more, as they push the limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donut and Racing competitions. Monster Jam also features breathtaking Freestyle Motocross exhibitions. Monster Jam. As Big As It Gets! ™

The fun begins at the Monster Jam® Pit Party, where you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures. Be sure to check out new-for-2023 activities including the Pit Stop Play Area, inflatable slides, remote control truck course, and new photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy. Plus, this fun-filled experience is the only place to get an insider’s look at how these 12,000-pound trucks are built to stand up to the competition. Activities vary by location. The Monster Jam Pit Party—there’s nothing like it.

For tickets and venue information, click here! To find out more about Monster Jam, click here.