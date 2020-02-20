Monster Jam®

March 14 & 15

Pacific Coliseum

monsterjam.com

From unbelievable action to unexpected thrills, Monster Jam® returns to Vancouver for an action-packed weekend of full throttle family fun at the PNE on March 14th and 15th! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to British Columbia for another high-octane weekend featuring the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement.

Engineered to perfection, the legendary Grave Digger®, Max-D™, El Toro Loco® and many more push all limits in Freestyle, 2 Wheel Skills Challenge™ and Racing competitions.