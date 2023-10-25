Mom's the Word: Talkin' Turkey

Created by the Mom’s the Word Collective (Jill Daum, Alison Kelly, Robin Nichol, Barbara Pollard & Deborah Williams)

An Arts Club Silver Commission

December 5–31, 2023

Granville Island Stage

THE HILARIOUS HOLIDAY HIT RETURNS

The moms are back in the creative kitchen and ready to turn the “season of giving” into the “season of forgiving.” Enjoy a theatrical feast flavoured with big Santa belly laughs, stuffed with dysfunction, and topped with a soupçon of sarcasm—all served on a platter of naked truth. Using their special recipe of raw humour and humanity, the moms prove that the holidays really are about family, however you define it.