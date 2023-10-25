VANCOUVER
Mom's the Word: Talkin' Turkey

moms
Created by the Mom’s the Word Collective (Jill Daum, Alison Kelly, Robin Nichol, Barbara Pollard & Deborah Williams)
An Arts Club Silver Commission
 
December 5–31, 2023
Granville Island Stage
 
THE HILARIOUS HOLIDAY HIT RETURNS
The moms are back in the creative kitchen and ready to turn the “season of giving” into the “season of forgiving.” Enjoy a theatrical feast flavoured with big Santa belly laughs, stuffed with dysfunction, and topped with a soupçon of sarcasm—all served on a platter of naked truth. Using their special recipe of raw humour and humanity, the moms prove that the holidays really are about family, however you define it.

