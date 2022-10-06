MOM’S THE WORD: TALKIN’ TURKEY

Created by and starring the Mom’s the Word Collective: Jill Daum, Alison Kelly, Robin Nichol, Barbara

Pollard & Deborah Williams

World Premiere

October 27, 2022–January 1, 2023

EXTENDED BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Granville Island Stage

SPEND CHRISTMAS WITH OUR FAVOURITE MOMS

This festive season, the moms are back in the creative kitchen! Enjoy a theatrical feast flavoured with big

Santa belly laughs, stuffed with dysfunction, and topped with a soupçon of sarcasm—all served on a platter

of naked truth. Using their special recipe of raw humour and humanity, the moms prove that the holidays

really are about family, however you define it.