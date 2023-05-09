MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Book by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux

Original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux

Inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis & Carl Perkins

June 22–August 6, 2023

Granville Island Stage

FOUR ROCK LEGENDS, ONE UNBELIEVABLE JAM SESSION

Inspired by true events, this rocking jukebox musical takes you to Memphis and into Sun Records Studio

on December 4, 1956. Witness the famed jam session that brought together rock and roll legends Presley,

Cash, Lewis, and Perkins—for the first and only time. Experience all the hits that made these powerhouse

stars the icons they are today, including “That's Alright,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Blue

Suede Shoes,” and more!

“Crowd-pleasing, hugely enjoyable show” —Chicago Tribune