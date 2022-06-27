On July 22nd, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán will be performing at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre!

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán has proven to be a remarkably successful show. They’re currently touring in theatres throughout North America, Europe & Asia for their 125th Anniversary. Their talented members have transcended generations of Mariachi music, and as a result, they are known as THE BEST MARIACHI IN THE WORLD.

