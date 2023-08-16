Little Shop of Horrors
Trudeau gov't to respond to 'Freedom Convoy' commission findings; here's a refresher on the recommendations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to respond to the Emergencies Act commission's recommendations in six months. That deadline is Friday, so here's a refresher on commissioner Rouleau's calls for change.
Ex-CRA employee allegedly embezzled almost $20,000 in CERB, CRCB scam: RCMP
A former Canada Revenue Agency employee has been charged following an investigation into an alleged Canada Emergency Response Benefit scam.
In photos: Fires rage near N.W.T. communities
As fires continue to rage across the Northwest Territories and communities evacuate, residents don't know what they could return to. Here's what it looks like on the ground.
Alberta-N.W.T. wildfires burn area 4 times the size of P.E.I.; flames creep closer to Yellowknife
Wildfires menacing the capital of the Northwest Territories crept closer Wednesday, moving within 16 kilometres of Yellowknife.
Kids overdosing is a public health emergency, Canadian pediatricians say
A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada.
Darren Kent, actor in 'Game of Thrones,' dead
Darren Kent, the actor famous for his role of a goatherder in 'Game of Thrones' among other titles, has died.
18-month-old toddler dead in Edmonton; police call circumstances suspicious
Police are investigating the death of a little girl in Edmonton.
Why gas prices are high and why an expert says they won't drop until the winter
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
Hockey Canada releases plan to promote equity, diversity and inclusion
An audit to address gaps in pay equity, a reworked recruitment strategy and ensuring Indigenous representation in event bids are among the deliverables in a diversity and inclusion report released by Hockey Canada.
Vancouver Island
Hullo ferries sets sail between Nanaimo, Vancouver after 2-day delay
After a two-day delay in launching British Columbia's newest ferry service, the inaugural sailing of the Hullo foot-passenger ferry left Nanaimo for Vancouver on Wednesday.
Nanaimo ordered to pay $640,000 to former CFO in discrimination case
A former chief financial officer for the City of Nanaimo, who racked up thousands of dollars in personal debt on a municipal credit card, has been awarded more than $640,000 in damages after the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal ruled he was fired due to anti-Black discrimination.
NEW | B.C. First Nations coalition seeks leave to join case to support salmon farm closures
A coalition representing 19 British Columbia First Nations and the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs has applied jointly to the Federal Court to intervene in a case involving the closure of fish farms off Vancouver Island and the survival of wild salmon.
Calgary
Calgary man 'actively exploiting' teenage girls in the sex trade: ALERT
Authorities say more victims of a Calgary man, accused in a human trafficking investigation, have come forward, leading to more charges in the case.
Man charged in northeast Calgary break-and-enter
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a break-and-enter that took place last month in the northeast Calgary community of Renfrew.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
Edmonton
St. Albert, Edmonton welcome hundreds fleeing N.W.T. wildfires
By Sunday at 3 p.m., the sky over Fort Smith, N.W.T., was "darker than midnight," resident Richard Funk says.
Canadian Ford looking to secure Edmonton Elks first win of season
Tre Ford is returning to the scene of his first win as a CFL starting quarterback.
Toronto
BREAKING | Aeroplan numbers, personal information leaked in LCBO data breach
The LCBO says customers' personal Information has been compromised in a data breach – for the second time this year.
Ontario casino dealer charged with helping patrons cheat: OPP
A table games dealer at an Ontario casino has been charged with allegedly colluding with patrons, provincial police say.
Homicide squad investigating after pedestrian killed in Moss Park hit-and-run
The homicide squad is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by the driver of a vehicle late Monday night in downtown Toronto.
Montreal
Legault won't endorse Fitzgibbon's target to reduce cars on Quebec roads
The CAQ government wants to reduce the number of cars in Quebec, but not with a specific target. That's what Premier François Legault suggested on Wednesday.
Quebec pension plan fund posts average return of 4.2 per cent
In an update of its results to 30 June 2023, the fund that runs the Quebec pension plan (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec - CDPQ) said it had recorded an average return of 4.2 per cent.
Winnipeg
Wildfire smoke blanketing Manitoba, events being impacted by air quality
The majority of Manitoba, including Winnipeg is being impacted by wildfire smoke coming from the northern prairies and the Northwest Territories.
'No easy solution': Why wasp populations are rising in Manitoba
If you are noticing swarms of wasps buzzing around when you’re trying to eat an ice cream cone, sit in your backyard or enjoy an outdoor activity, you are not alone.
Charges laid in fatal December crash: Winnipeg police
A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a car crash that killed a 42-year-old woman last December.
Saskatoon
Court clears way for Sask. man's extradition to Northern Ireland to face decades-old sexual abuse charges
A former Meadow Lake pastor has lost a bid to avoid extradition to the United Kingdom to face historical sexual abuse charges.
Sask. leader announces run for Assembly of First Nations national chief
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) vice-chief David Pratt has announced he's running for the top job at the Assembly of First Nations (AFN).
Dynamic solution needed to solve Saskatoon's housing problem, expert says
Saskatoon benchmark home prices hit an all-time high of $384,200 in July, indicating high demand and low supply.
Regina
Explosives Disposal Unit investigating suspicious item near St. Michael School
Regina police's Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) is investigating a suspicious item around St. Michael School.
York Lake Regional Park board reviewing incident following allegations of racism
A Melville resident is calling for the removal of a nearby regional park board member after she claims she was the target of racism and verbal harassment.
Moose Jaw police say man ran into traffic with child in stroller
Moose Jaw police laid charges in an unusual case on Tuesday – after they received a report that a man was running through traffic with a child in a stroller.
Atlantic
Man turns himself in, charged with Christmas Eve homicide in Halifax
A man has been charged with the homicide of 31-year-old Ryan Michael Sawyer that happened on Christmas Eve in Halifax last year.
32-year-old man dead after early morning stabbing in Halifax: police
A 32-year-old man was killed in an alleged stabbing Wednesday morning, Halifax police say.
Nova Scotia zoo ‘heartbroken’ by sudden death of 10-year-old lion
A zoo in Aylesford, N.S., is mourning the death of its African lion matriarch.
London
Traffic stop leads to impaired, stunt driving charges for novice driver
A novice driver from London, Ont. is facing multiple charges after police stopped them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit and while intoxicated over the weekend.
Airshow London takes flight this September
London International Airport is getting ready to host an airshow from Sept. 8-10.
New scooter and cycling tours offered to see the more than 40 murals in St. Thomas, Ont.
It’s a new, fun way to see the expanding art scene in St. Thomas. Beginning this weekend, the Elgin County Railway Museum is now offering scooter and cycling tours the dozens of murals around the city.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury man says bricks were thrown through his windows after Instagram threat
A Sudbury area man said two bricks were thrown through their window at 3:30 a.m. last Friday after his family received online threats.
Young girl mauled by 3 dogs while viewing puppies for sale in Newmarket, Ont.
A nine-year-old was severely injured after police say she was mauled by three dogs while viewing puppies for sale at a residence in Newmarket, Ont. last month.
Kitchener
Fatal head-on crash closes section of Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton
A section of Highway 6 between Guelph and Hamilton is shut down after a fatal head-on crash.
Memorial to Kitchener homicide victim growing outside downtown restaurant
Flowers, a basketball, a banner and hand written notes are among the items that have been left in honour of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue.
Four arrested in Guelph drug trafficking investigation
Four people are facing drug trafficking charges after Guelph police executed multiple search warrants at a west-end apartment building Wednesday.