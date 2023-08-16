Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Based on the film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith

Originally produced by the WPA Theatre (Kyle Renick, Producing Director)

Originally produced at the Orpheum Theatre, New York City by the WPA Theatre, David Geffen, Cameron Mackintosh and the Shubert Organization

A co-production with the Citadel Theatre, Edmonton

September 7–October 8, 2023

Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage

THE SCI-FI MUSICAL THRILLER WITH A KILLER ’60S SOUND

Things start looking up for Seymour, a nerdy flower shop assistant, when he discovers a highly unusual plant during a solar eclipse. This fast-growing and fast-talking new organism, named Audrey Two, attracts fame and helps Seymour win the affection of his crush. But will the price of satisfying the plant’s hunger for human blood prove too steep? You’ll thrill to this comedy’s ’60s-inspired score, featuring the unforgettable tunes “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Dentist!,” “Suddenly Seymour,” the titular “Little Shop of Horrors,” and more.