Arts Club Theatre Company

Kinky Boots

June 9–July 31

Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage

Based on a true story, this rousing Tony Award–winning show—with a score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper—follows Charlie, who is struggling to save the men’s shoe factory inherited from his father. When all seems lost, a chance encounter with the fabulous drag queen Lola spurs an idea for creating “women’s boots for women who are men.” The unexpected underdog duo soon outfit themselves for success in this joyously infectious musical that celebrates compassion and acceptance.