KIM’S CONVENIENCE
CTV News Vancouver Published Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:02AM PST Last Updated Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:07AM PST
Arts Club Theatre Company
Kim's Convenience
February 13 - March 28
Mr. Kim, a Korean shopkeeper, grapples with both a changing neighbourhood landscape and the chasm
between him and his second-generation offspring. This journey of a fractured but loving family forgiving the
past and confronting the future is a new Canadian classic. Ins Choi’s hilarious and touching debut play
inspired the hit TV show of the same name.