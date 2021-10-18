Kids Help Phone Home for the Holidays

It’s that time of year again. Homes for the Holidays presented by Nicola Wealth is back for it’s 17th year of seasonal design delight in 5 homes across Greater Vancouver and Whistler. After a successful pivot to a virtual homes tour last year, it’ll once again be online to enjoy at your leisure.

Join hosts Todd Talbot (Love It or List It Vancouver) and Rabecca Talbot, who will guide you through the complete tour experience. The tour will be running November 20th to December 5th, and of course the auction will be filled with many gift ideas (or treats for yourself)! New this year, pick your favorite home on the tour, and the favorite will be featured in the Homes for the Holidays magazine next year.

Kids Help Phone is Canada’s only 24/7, national mental health service for young people, offering bilingual professional counselling, clinically-based tools, resource referrals and crisis support services. For over 30 years, Kids Help Phone has been there for our youth to ensure they are not alone— they’re always open for young people in every moment of crisis or need. Thank you for your support in ensuring this continues.