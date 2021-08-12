Get rid of your unwanted vehicles with the Kidney Car Program!

Not only will they pick up and tow away your car for free, you’ll also receive a minimum $300 tax receipt. Proceeds from the Kidney Car Program fund a variety of programs to support kidney patients, like education programs, organ donation awareness, and medical research.

The Kidney Car Program is a simple, quick, and convenient way to dispose of your old vehicle and do something good! Visit www.kidneycar.ca or call 1-800-585-4479 to donate.