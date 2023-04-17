Jurassic World
Jurassic World comes to life in an action-packed, live arena show – May 19-21 & May 26-28 at the Pacific Coliseum!
Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying turn after the Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park! The adventure continues as you join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Stegosaurus, Triceratops and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex!
Get your tickets here.
Vancouver Top Stories
BREAKING
BREAKING | PSAC says strike will begin Wednesday if no deal reached with federal government
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | PSAC says strike will begin Wednesday if no deal reached with federal government
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike this Wednesday.
Blue Jays pitcher slams United Airlines after he says pregnant wife was forced to clean on 'hands and knees'
A Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is calling out United Airlines after he said the airline made his pregnant wife clean up a mess on her 'hands and knees' made by their two-year-old daughter while on a flight.
Homeowner shoots, injures Black teen who went to wrong house
The investigation into the shooting by a homeowner of a Black teenager who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers includes questions about whether it was racially motivated, authorities in Kansas City said.
In low-income neighbourhoods, babies of immigrant parents are born healthier: study
In Ontario's poorest neighbourhoods, newborns of non-refugee immigrant mothers face a lower risk of serious illness and death than those born to Canadian-born parents, according to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on Monday.
FIRST PERSON | I moved to the U.S. from Kenya. I never fully realized I was Black until I had a son
Faith Karimi has lived in the U.S. for two decades but still feels a conflict between her race and her nationality.
BREAKING | SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant new rocket
SpaceX called off its first launch attempt of its giant rocket Monday after a problem cropped up during fuelling.
Judy Blume makes her support for the trans community clear
Judy Blume has responded to comments she made about fellow author J.K. Rowling to make her support for the trans community clear.
Top Kremlin critic convicted of treason, given 25 years
A Russian court convicted a top opposition activist of treason on Monday for publicly denouncing Moscow's war in Ukraine and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. It was the latest move in the Kremlin's relentless crackdown on anyone who dares to criticize the invasion.
Why are teen girls in crisis? It's not just social media
Study after study says American youth are in crisis, facing unprecedented mental health challenges that are burdening teen girls in particular. Adults offer theories about what is going on, but what do teens themselves say? Here's a look.
Vancouver Island
Grieving father finds healing by helping hundreds in need
Howie Allan is on an unexpected journey that began where life often ends.
Sooke parks closing for filming of 'popular TV series'
The District of Sooke is notifying community members that it will be closing down two scenic parks to accommodate the filming of a "popular TV series."
Steven Bacon sentenced to life in prison for murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang
Steven Bacon, the man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017, has received a life sentence.
Calgary
Woman in serious condition after early morning stabbing
Police are on scene in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Monterey Park, where they say a woman was stabbed.
BREAKING
Woman charged in drug bust by Blood Tribe Police Service
The Blood Tribe Police Service says its newly-formed drug task force has led to drug charges against a 49-year-old woman.
Edmonton
BREAKING
Ottawa seeks better reporting on environmental emergencies after Kearl oilsands leak
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is taking the first step toward an improved reporting process for environmental emergencies following a leak of wastewater from an oilsands mine in Alberta that wasn't made public for nine months.
'Ready to go': Kane, Oilers excited to start playoff run against Kings
The Edmonton Oilers are excited to start another playoff run after falling just short of the Stanley Cup Finals last year.
Toronto
Could Toronto elect an 'accidental mayor'? One expert says the conditions are in place
With no incumbent, no obvious frontrunner, a shortened campaign run, and what is predicted to be a low voter turnout, one expert says Toronto could end up electing an 'accidental mayor.'
-
Toronto's cherry blossoms are set to bloom early this year — here's when
The cherry blossoms in Toronto's High Park are predicted to blossom earlier than usual this year, according to the organization that monitors Sakuras.
Montreal
Quebec boy breathing on his own after court-ordered extubation
The Quebec child who was extubated following a court ruling earlier this year is breathing on his own and will return home on Monday, according to his mother.
Quebec man sentenced to 13 years in kidnapping of American couple
Quebec man Gary Arnold, 54, was sentenced to serve more than nine years in prison, plus credit for time served, for participating in the 2020 kidnapping of a couple from Upstate New York.
Free shingles vaccination coming next month for those deemed more vulnerable
The Quebec government announced Monday that free shingles vaccination for Quebecers aged 80 and over and immunocompromised people aged 18 and over will be available next month. The free shingles vaccination for certain seniors was provided for in the last budget presented to the national assembly by Finance Minister Éric Girard. At the time, the minister said his government planned to spend $124.6 million over five years to provide the free shingles vaccine to 800,000 people.
Winnipeg
'Significant' snow storm coming to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada
Though we are well into spring, the winter weather is here for a little bit longer in Manitoba
Winnipeg police cruiser damaged in downtown crash
A Winnipeg police cruiser was one of the cars damaged in a downtown Winnipeg crash over the weekend.
How to get tickets to the Whiteout Street Parties
Tickets for the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties are set to go on sale on Monday morning, giving Winnipeg Jets fans a chance to come together and celebrate the team’s playoff run.
Saskatoon
Report finds Saskatoon police failed to provide key information to a victim of crime
The Saskatoon Police Service has updated its policies around the control of personal information following a complaint with its professional standards office, according to a report to the Board of Police Commissioners.
OUTSaskatoon appoints interim director after mass layoffs in March
Saskatoon’s leading 2SLGBTQ+ organization has appointed a new interim director.
In act of protest, Saskatoon residents line up green carts they want to abandon
Residents in one neighborhood lined up more than a dozen of the carts in an act of protest on Saturday.
Regina
'Significant' spring storm could dump up to 20 centimetres of snow in parts of Sask.
Environment Canada says a 'significant' spring snowstorm could bring upwards of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to parts of central southern Saskatchewan Tuesday night and into Thursday.
Regina police operation concluded in north central Regina
Regina police said an operation on the 800 block of Angus Street has concluded.
BREAKING
Atlantic
$64M lottery ticket sold in New Brunswick, largest win ever in Atlantic Canada
Atlantic Lottery is telling people in New Brunswick to check their tickets.
-
A Saturday rally in Dartmouth was organized by CUPE to show that if the province doesn’t meet their demands, school support staff in Nova Scotia will go on strike.
-
Police in Charlottetown say a driver has been killed and seven others are injured, including five children, after a head-on crash in the city Sunday night.
London
Homes being evacuated after gas line struck
Homes in the area of Highbury Avenue and Calvin Street are being evacuated after a vehicle struck a house and a gas meter.
-
Gateway Casino in London remains closed Monday after a system-wide malfunction. The sudden closure happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday at all locations across Ontario.
-
OPP are on scene of a two-vehicle crash in Huron County. Highway 4/London Road is currently closed between Clinton and Vanastra.
Northern Ontario
Video shows Sudbury police chasing wanted man on scooter
Sudbury police say the man arrested downtown after a wild chase on an electric scooter Saturday -- that was caught on video --was wanted on several charges related to an incident at Laurentian University last week.
-
What started as a small comic book convention a decade ago has grown into a two-day event, attracting thousands of fans from all over.
-
Since Tupperware, the iconic kitchen brand that's been a household name for decades, signalled recently that it might be going out of business, you might be wondering how long your stash of its food storage containers is safe to use — especially if it's vintage.
Kitchener
Man airlifted after crash in Woolwich Township
A 23-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash that peeled the roof off the Honda Civic he was driving.
-
Guelph police have charged two teens after the pair allegedly tried to break in to the former Guelph Correctional Centre on York Road.
-
St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener will no longer require masks in most settings.