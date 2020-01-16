JFL NorthWest

Vancouver's Just for Laughs Festival

February 13 - 25

jflnorthwest.com

JFL NorthWest returns February 2020! Vancouver’s Just for Laughs festival hits stages and streets across the city for 12-hilarious-days of star-powered stand-up, podcasts, improv, film and sketch performances, alongside breakout comics you didn’t even know you loved!

This year’s lineup includes: BILL BURR – HANNAH GADSBY - MIDDLEDITCH & SCHWARTZ – PATTON OSWALT – HOW DID THIS GET MADE? – MARGARET CHO – JAY PHAROAH – MAZ JOBRANI – MARIA BAMFORD and so many more!

To get in on all the action, single tickets and 3 Show+ Passes for JFL NorthWest are on sale now!