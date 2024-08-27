The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice

Music by Bob Gaudio

Lyrics by Bob Crewe

Original Broadway Stage Production by Dodger Theatricals (Michael David, Edward Strong, Rocco Landesman, Des McAnuff); Joseph J. Grano; Tamara and Kevin Kinsella; Pelican Group in association with Latitude Link Rick Steiner/Osher/Staton/Bell/Mayerson Group

World Premiere Produced by La Jolla Playhouse, La Jolla, CA, Des McAnuff, Artistic Director & Steven B. Libman, Managing Director

September 5–October 20, 2024

Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage

THE CAPTIVATING TRUE STORY OF AN INTERNATIONAL MUSIC SENSATION

Ever wonder how a group of troublesome blue-collar boys from New Jersey became one of the most successful bands in music history? Jersey Boys is the Tony and Grammy Award–winning blockbuster that tells the true story of the iconic Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. With each member sharing his own perspective, this smash-hit jukebox musical pairs timeless themes with unforgettable songs. Filled with audience favourites like “Who Loves You,” “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” Jersey Boys will have you humming all the way home.