Janet Jackson The Black Diamond World Tour
CTV News Vancouver Published Monday, February 10, 2020 11:33AM PST
Miss Janet Jackson kicks off her Black Diamond World Tour this summer to arenas across North America. The outing will feature an all-new production featuring new music from her highly anticipated, forthcoming album “Black Diamond”, set for release this year. Performing songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.
For more information on Janet Jackson’s Black Diamond Tour click here.