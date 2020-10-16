This holiday season, be dazzled by festive home make-overs across BC!

Kids Help Phone’s annual Homes for the Holiday presented by Nicola Wealth is going virtual. Join us in following local Interior Designers as they transform five stunning homes across BC. Witness the transformation from the comfort of your own home, while learning tips and tricks of the design world. Become inspired for your own holiday home design and décor, while supporting youth mental health across Canada.

Event takes place November 28th and 29th, and tickets are available at homesfortheholidays.ca