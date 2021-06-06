Join us in downtown Vancouver for Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ – a fresh floral trail supporting breast cancer research. From June 11-20, this stunning showcase of floral talent will be freely open to the public and will feature over 50 spectacular floral installations, created by some of Vancouver’s favourite florists. Supported by the Downtown Vancouver and Robson Street business associations, visitors will be able to safely walk through this self-guided trail through the downtown core while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Starting at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, visitors can pick up a map or scan a QR code to begin the trail, as well as stop by the Kim Crawford Rosé Terrace at 1931 Gallery Bistro for a refreshing glass of Rosé and stay for a special Floral High Tea menu. With multiple stops along Robson Street, trail walkers will then make their way down to the waterfront to see a spectacular floral pyramid presented by Shaw. Visitors can shop for fresh blooms by local florists at pop-up flower markets on Sunday June 13th, with part proceeds in support of breast cancer research.

For more information, click here.