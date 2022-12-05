Celebrate the holiday season with the 4th annual Fleurs de Villes NOËL - a FREE, 10-day festive celebration along Vancouver’s favourite shopping streets, featuring 50 enchanting floral displays created by some of Vancouver’s top floral talent.

Visitors are invited to walk the self-guided floral trail that features Fleurs de Villes’ signature couture mannequins—including ice-skaters, Mr and Mrs Fashion Claus and a Snow Queen, and other stunning installations including a poinsettia tree, a glittering Eiffel Tower, a flying reindeer, beautifully adorned doorways, archways and fountains and a selfie-invoking floral frame and swing bursting with holiday blooms.

Other highlights include pop-up flower markets along Robson Street and throughout downtown Vancouver, contests, Fleurs de Villes JARDIN festive floral workshops at Bentall Centre and a special Fleurs de Villes donut on the menu at Lee’s Donuts pop-up holiday cabin.