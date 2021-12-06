Presented by the National Bank of Canada, Fleurs de Villes NOËL will be returning to Vancouver

December 10th – 19th. The spectacular floral art trail will decorate the streets of Vancouver’s downtown

core with over 40 festive floral art displays ranging from couture mannequins and holiday wreaths, to an

epic floral mountain and beautifully adorned doorways. Vancouver’s top florists will partner with local

retailers and businesses to create each unique art installation.

Stop by our many restaurant partners for floral-inspired drinks and special menus, and shop for fresh

blooms from local florists at pop-up flower markets on Saturdays, December 11, and December 18.

Visitors can pick up a map or scan a QR code to begin at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, and follow walk

the self-guided trail while adhering to COVID safety protocols. For more information, visit